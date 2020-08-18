'The new normal isn't normal': Arizona's Kevin Sumlin talks future plans without football in fall

For the first time since the Pac-12 announced the conference will move all sports competition, including football, until 2021, Arizona Wildcats head coach Kevin Sumlin discussed the football program's objective for the next three months.

"We're moving on and everyone has to be flexible. That's been our communication with players, parents and the coaching staff. The new normal is not normal," Sumlin said via Zoom.

Sumlin also provided a parent's perspective on having a son play college football during a pandemic and the "We Are United" player's movement, among other pertinent topics, on Tuesday.

Here are quick notes and highlights from the press conference.

“Our players right now, with everything that is going on, are in as good a place mentally as anybody else in the country.”— @CoachSumlin on how UA players are handling having the season put on hold. pic.twitter.com/VhFWwYIYzD — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 18, 2020