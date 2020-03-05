‘The one game you don't want to miss’: Why Arizona Wildcats OL Josh McCauley played through pain vs. ASU

McCauley said he spent “four or five hours a day” in the training room trying to get ready to play. He couldn’t stomach the alternative. Asked what his toughest game of the season was, McCauley said: “Oregon and Utah – the two that I didn’t play.”

Less than a month after getting hurt – on a fluky play that also saw fellow lineman Bryson Cain go down – McCauley represented his school in the Territorial Cup. The injury was such that he couldn’t make it worse by playing. It was simply a matter of pain tolerance.

“No one told me I couldn’t play,” said McCauley, who’s fully healthy now. “It was kind of left up to me, and I felt comfortable enough going out there and playing to a high enough level that I’m not hurting the team.”

Fellow lineman Cody Creason, battling an ankle injury that kept him out of the previous five games, also played every snap. Creason, a redshirt senior last year, knew it would be his final college game.

Cain had one more year of eligibility but elected to step away from football. Other than those two, though, Arizona’s offensive line brings everyone back, including position coach Kyle DeVan.