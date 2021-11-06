The streak is over! Arizona defeats Cal 10-3, ending 20-game skid

In many ways, it was one of the ugliest football games in recent memory.
To the Arizona Wildcats, it was a thing of beauty.
Arizona ended its 20-game losing streak on a warm, strange Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium. The final score was 10-3. There were more missing and/or injured players than there were points scored.
Cal came to Tucson without 24 players because of COVID protocols. The Golden Bears dressed 63 players, according to Pac-12 Networks. Among the missing: starting quarterback Chase Garbers, who leads the league in total yards per game.
Arizona, meanwhile, briefly lost starting quarterback Will Plummer – its third-stringer a few weeks ago – and was down three offensive linemen for much of the game.
Michael Wiley scored the winning touchdown with 2:17 remaining. The defense held. The Wildcats ended the game in victory formation. Students and fans flooded the field to join the team in celebration.
Arizona (1-8, 1-5 Pac-12) won for the first time since Oct. 5, 2019. Their losing streak had been the nation’s longest. Cal (3-6, 2-4) dropped its sixth in a row in the series.
After a scoreless first half, the teams traded field goals in the third quarter. Tyler Loop’s 29-yarder for Arizona was set up by a 21-yard Plummer scramble. He bloodied his right hand on the play and had to go to the locker room to have it taped up.
Cal answered on the next drive. A 30-yard pass from backup quarterback Ryan Glover to Kekoa Crawford advanced the ball into UA territory. An unsportsmanlike-conduct foul on Kyon Barrs led to Nick Lopez’s 34-yard field goal, which tied the score at 3-3 with 2:09 left in the third. It was the first field goal of Lopez’s career.
The game remained tied deep into the fourth quarter. After stopping Cal following back-to-back 15-yard penalties that had moved the ball from the Bears’ 1 to their 31, the Wildcats made their move.
It began with a 25-yard punt return by Stanley Berryhill III, who on the previous possession had dropped a third-down pass – his first drop of the season. Berryhill gained 9 yards on a jet sweep. Plummer connected with Dorian Singer for 19 yards. Michael Wiley finished the drive with a 10-yard run up the middle.
Arizona’s defense then stopped Cal on four consecutive plays. On fourth-and-10, Jalen Harris chased Glover out of the pocket. Treydan Stukes knocked down Glover’s pass down the right sideline.
Cal was without seven starters and placekicker Dario Longhetto. Arizona has its own problems. Plummer took a hard hit on the first play of the second quarter, landing on his right shoulder. He had to leave the game briefly, forcing Jamarye Joiner onto the field.
Joiner was considered doubtful for Saturday’s game after injuring his knee last week at USC. But with Jordan McCloud and Gunner Cruz out for the season because of injuries, Jedd Fisch had little choice but to turn to Joiner, who’s playing with a brace on his right leg.
After Joiner took two snaps, walk-on Luke Ashworth entered the game on third-and-6 at the Cal 23-yard line. Ashworth dropped to pass, but the ball was tipped by Cameron Goode and intercepted by Nate Rutchena, one of Cal’s subs at inside linebacker.
That was the second tipped-ball interception of the first half. Arizona’s opening drive ended in similar fashion, as Marqez Bimage deflected a Plummer pass, which was picked off by Evan Tattersall – the Bears’ other replacement at inside linebacker.
That play took place on third-and-goal from the Cal 7. It was Arizona’s best scoring opportunity of the first half.
Plummer came back into the game and didn’t have much of a chance behind a depleted offensive line. Already without starting left guard Donovan Laie, the Wildcats lost left tackle Jordan Morgan on the play that resulted in the second interception. Soon after, backup guard Matthew Stefanski Jr. went down.
The upshot of all that: Josh McCauley, the Wildcats’ longtime starting center, had to play left tackle. Freshman JT Hand slid in at left guard. Josh Baker, who started at left guard, moved to center.
In the third quarter, things got worse: Starting right guard Josh Donovan, who had just returned from a three-game absence, had to exit. That forced second-year freshman Leif Magnuson into the game. Donovan returned in the fourth quarter
Extra points
• Defensive linemen Paris Shand and Barrs played after being considered game-time decisions entering Saturday. Barrs had missed the previous two games because of a lower-leg injury. Defensive end Mo Diallo dressed but did not play.
Stukes started at cornerback in place of Isaiah Rutherford, who dressed but did not play. Isaiah Mays served as the nickel back. Cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace got banged up in the second half and was replaced by Malik Hausman.
• Tight end Bryce Wolma returned after missing the USC game.
•Three true freshmen made their first career starts for the Wildcats: tailback Stevie Rocker Jr. and receivers Anthony Simpson and Singer.
