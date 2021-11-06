The streak is over! Arizona defeats Cal 10-3, ending 20-game skid

Cal answered on the next drive. A 30-yard pass from backup quarterback Ryan Glover to Kekoa Crawford advanced the ball into UA territory. An unsportsmanlike-conduct foul on Kyon Barrs led to Nick Lopez’s 34-yard field goal, which tied the score at 3-3 with 2:09 left in the third. It was the first field goal of Lopez’s career.

The game remained tied deep into the fourth quarter. After stopping Cal following back-to-back 15-yard penalties that had moved the ball from the Bears’ 1 to their 31, the Wildcats made their move.

It began with a 25-yard punt return by Stanley Berryhill III, who on the previous possession had dropped a third-down pass – his first drop of the season. Berryhill gained 9 yards on a jet sweep. Plummer connected with Dorian Singer for 19 yards. Michael Wiley finished the drive with a 10-yard run up the middle.

Arizona’s defense then stopped Cal on four consecutive plays. On fourth-and-10, Jalen Harris chased Glover out of the pocket. Treydan Stukes knocked down Glover’s pass down the right sideline.

Cal was without seven starters and placekicker Dario Longhetto. Arizona has its own problems. Plummer took a hard hit on the first play of the second quarter, landing on his right shoulder. He had to leave the game briefly, forcing Jamarye Joiner onto the field.