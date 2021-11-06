The streak is over! Resilient Arizona Wildcats defeat Cal 10-3, ending 20-game skid

In many ways, it was one of the ugliest football games in recent memory.

To the Arizona Wildcats, it was a thing of beauty.

Arizona ended its 20-game losing streak on a warm, strange Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium. The final score was 10-3. There were more missing and/or injured players than there were points scored.

Cal came to Tucson without 24 players because of COVID protocols. The Golden Bears dressed 63 players, according to Pac-12 Networks. Among the missing: starting quarterback Chase Garbers, who leads the league in total yards per game.

Arizona, meanwhile, twice lost starting quarterback Will Plummer — its third-stringer a few weeks ago — and was down three offensive linemen for much of the game.

"That was as interesting of a game as you could ever imagine," said Jedd Fisch, his UA polo soaked with Powerade after notching his first win at Arizona. "Hats off to our team. Hats off to them.

"We had one injury after another after another up front. ... Will Plummer was in and out of the locker room. (He) kept coming back, kept battling. There were times I didn't think he was gonna be able to play the rest of the game. He was just so resilient and so tough. He did not back down.