Hansen’s top 5 Arizona running backs

Who are Arizona’s best running backs ever? Star columnist Greg Hansen picks his top five:

1. Art Luppino (1953-56)

Career stats: 3,381 yards, 6.6 yards per carry, 44 rushing touchdowns

Hansen says: The elusive “Cactus Comet” put Arizona on the college football map.

2. Trung Canidate (1996-99)

Career stats: 3,824 yards, 6.3 ypc, 25 rush TDs

Hansen says: If there was a better running back in college football in 1998, it would be difficult to fathom.

3. Ka'Deem Carey (2011-13)

Career stats: 4,239 yards, 5.7 ypc, 48 rush TDs

Hansen says: Durable, dependable, big-play specialist — everything he was billed to be out of CDO.

4. Bobby “The General”' Thompson (1960-61)

Career stats: 1,484 yards, 7.6 ypc, 14 rush TDs

Hansen says: His game-changing ability was the centerpiece of Arizona's 8-1-1 club of 1961.

5. David Adams (1984-86)

Career stats: 2,571 yards, 4.3 ypc, 16 rush TDs

Hansen says: No bigger than J.J. Taylor, but his coach, Larry Smith, often referred to Adams as the “heart and soul”' of Arizona's 9-3 team of 1986.