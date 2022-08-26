These 13 Wildcats who predated Jedd Fisch’s arrival will play key roles for Arizona in 2022

Jedd Fisch’s predecessors did not recruit at the same level he and his staff did in Year 1 on the job.

But the cupboard wasn’t completely bare when Fisch became Arizona’s coach in December 2020.

A group of veterans — holdovers from previous regimes — embraced Fisch’s message, stuck around and re-established themselves as key contributors and/or team leaders for the Wildcats.

While this year’s new arrivals have generated buzz and optimism — all of it justified — many of Arizona’s current best players predated Fisch’s arrival.

Here are 13 UA vets who will play a critical role in the outcome of the 2022 season:

Josh Baker

Position: Center

Class: 2020

Comment: Baker qualifies as a returning starter after starting seven games as a second-year freshman last season. After mostly playing guard his first two seasons, Baker is slotted to be Arizona’s starting center. He missed spring practice because of a pectoral injury, was limited during training camp but is on track to play in Week 1 at San Diego State.

Kyon Barrs

Position: Defensive tackle

Class: 2019

Comment: An under-the-radar recruit out of Murrieta, California, Barrs has developed into Arizona’s most productive interior defender. He totaled 33 tackles and five sacks last season, earning second-team All-Pac-12 recognition. Staying healthy will be the key to upping those totals. Like Baker, Barrs missed spring ball (foot) and was on a snap count during camp. All signs point to him starting the opener.







Josh Donovan

Position: Guard

Class: 2019

Comment: A transfer from Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas, Donovan is slated to start at left guard. He has appeared in 16 games over the past three seasons, including 10 starts. Donovan was Arizona’s second-highest-graded pass blocker last season, per Pro Football Focus. If one of the Wildcats’ tackles were to get hurt, Donovan likely would kick outside.

Paiton Fears

Position: Offensive tackle

Class: 2019

Comment: Another junior-college transfer, Fears has been a fixture at right tackle the past two seasons. He started every game there in 2020 and ’21 and, per PFF data, played all but one of Arizona’s 916 offensive snaps last season. Fears was one of the Wildcats’ most improved players a year ago; if he can take another step forward, the entire offense would benefit.







Jalen Harris

Position: Defensive end

Class: 2017

Comment: The lone member of the class of ’17 on this list, Harris has gotten bigger and better every year. Harris started every game last season, played the most snaps (656) of any UA defensive lineman and recoded a career-high 47 tackles. No one along the Wildcats’ defensive front is more reliable than Harris, who, through sheer determination, has added about 60 pounds of muscle during his college career.

Tyler Loop

Position: Kicker

Class: 2020

Comment: Loop will serve as Arizona’s full-time placekicker this season. He began his UA career as a punter, then shared placement duties last season. How did he fare? Well, between field goals and extra points, Loop had 24 attempts. He made all of them. Loop doesn’t have the leg strength of processor Lucas Havrisik (few do) but has had no trouble nailing 50-plus-yard field goals in practice.

Jordan Morgan

Position: Offensive tackle

Class: 2019

Comment: Kevin Sumlin and his staff had to fight off USC to land the Marana High School product. Athletes of his size (currently listed at 6-6, 320) and ability are rare. Morgan started 11 games last year, playing the entire season with a sprained ankle that limited his effectiveness. After excelling in the weight room during the offseason, Morgan is poised to have his best year.

Kyle Ostendorp

Position: Punter

Class: 2019

Comment: Ostendorp missed the shortened 2020 campaign because of injury. He won the punting job in ’21 and posted one of the best seasons by a specialist in UA history. Ostendorp led the Pac-12 with a 49.2-yard gross average (also a school record), and has been named a second-team preseason All-American by both The Sporting News and Associated Press. If he can improve anywhere it’d be in placing the ball; Ostendorp dropped 17 punts inside the 20-yard line and had 11 touchbacks (four apiece in the NAU and Colorado games).

Christian Roland-Wallace

Position: Cornerback

Class: 2019

Comment: Another player who received interest from USC, Roland-Wallace stuck with his commitment and has been a fixture in the defensive backfield since his freshman year. Roland-Wallace notched career bests in completion percentage allowed (58.7), yards allowed per reception (11.4) and passer rating against (91.7) last season, per PFF. He should continue to thrive under the tutelage of cornerbacks coach DeWayne Walker.

Paris Shand

Position: Defensive lineman

Class: 2020

Comment: Shand could prove to be the steal of the ’20 class. The big, athletic former basketball player from Toronto is just scratching the surface of his potential. He appeared in 11 games last season, notching 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He needs to expand his pass-rush repertoire as PFF credited him with a win rate of just 5.7% last year, lowest on the team.

Jaxen Turner

Position: Safety

Class: 2019

Comment: Turner is the highest-ranked remaining recruit from the ’19 class. He had his most productive season in 2021, notching 60 tackles and defending five passes. Turner will play more of a true center field this season after lining up as a slot corner on 146 of 640 snaps last year. Turner played both ways in high school, including quarterback at times, enabling him to decipher route concepts.

Michael Wiley

Position: Running back

Class: 2019

Comment: Wiley will split time in the backfield with newcomer DJ Williams, among others. Arizona’s most trustworthy back, Wiley takes a five-game touchdown streak into 2022 — no small feat on a team that struggled to score last season. Wiley proved especially effective out of the backfield, catching 33 passes for 297 yards and four TDs. PFF gave him a pass-blocking grade of 32.0, so that’s one area where Wiley needs to improve.

Christian Young

Position: Safety

Class: 2018