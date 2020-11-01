These five Arizona Wildcat newcomers could make a difference in 2020

Since Arizona’s deepest position group is running back, the 6-foot, 200-pound Brown could be most effective in the Wildcats’ passing game especially with pro-style quarterback Grant Gunnell commanding the offense. At Houston’s Sterling High School, Brown caught 42 passes for 1,104 yards and 15 touchdowns, while rushing for 848 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Stacey Marshall, TE

Stop us if you’ve heard this before but Arizona plans to use — wait for it —tight ends this season. Tight end usage has been infrequent since what seems like the last time Rob Gronkowski caught a pass in Tucson, but maybe that’ll change this season. Starting tight end Bryce Wolma has caught 10 passes in two seasons, 18 less than his 28 from the 2017 season. If any passes are directed for a tight end this season, Wolma most likely will be on the receiving end of it.