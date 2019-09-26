The 2019 high school football season is in full swing, which means players committed to Arizona’s 2020 recruiting class are wrapping up their final seasons before coming to college.
UA coach Kevin Sumlin’s first full recruiting cycle in 2019 included 20 players. The Wildcats’ class finished 10th in the Pac-12, per 247Sports.com.
The UA has 12 commits in its 2020 recruiting class, and they come from all over the country: Arizona, California, Texas, Oregon, Florida, Washington, Oregon. Offensive lineman Josh Baker is from Missouri, of all places.
Here’s a look at five UA commits and how they’re performing this season:
Dyelan Miller
Position: Wide receiver
Hometown (high school): Peoria (Centennial)
Height/weight: 6-3/190 pounds
The rundown: From afar and in pads, Miller is a spitting image of Khalil Tate. Their heights and body frames match, and both players wear No. 14. Through four games this season, the Centennial wide receiver leads the Coyotes with 11 catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Centennial (3-1) will face Goodyear Millennium on Friday night.
Will Plummer
Position: Quarterback
Hometown (high school): Gilbert (Gilbert)
Height/weight: 6-2/205 pounds
The rundown: No relation to former ASU and NFL standout Jake Plummer, this Plummer ranks third in the state with 1,453 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. Last week, Plummer completed 25 of 37 passes for 383 yards and five touchdowns in a nail-biting 50-47 win over Gilbert Mesquite. Plummer’s teams are averaging 56 points per game this season.
Gilbert will need Plummer to be at his best this Friday as the Tigers pay a visit to undefeated Gilbert Campo Verde.
Drake Dabney
Position: Tight end
Hometown (high school): Cypress, Texas (Cypress Ranch)
Height/weight: 6-4/228 pounds
The rundown: The future UA tight end ranks second on the team with 120 yards and two touchdowns. Dabney is also averaging 9.2 yards per catch, might be better known as a blocker. Whether it’s blocking downfield for other wide receivers or running backs, Dabney has been an impact player.
Cypress Ranch will try to bounce back from last week’s loss this week, when it takes on Cypress Lakes.
Jalen John
Position: Running back
Hometown (high school): Lake Oswego, Oregon (Lakeridge)
Height/weight: 5-11/180 pounds
The rundown: John may be a three-star prospect, but he selected the UA over the homestate Oregon and Oregon State — as well as Nebraska, USC, Utah and BYU. Recruited by UA running backs coach and former NFL star DeMarco Murray, John will join a loaded running back group next season.
As a senior at Lakeridge, John has 51 rushes for 490 yards. His most notable game was a 345-yard, four-touchdown performance two weeks ago. John and Lakeridge will face West Linn this Friday.
Dion Wilson
Position: Athlete
Hometown (high school): Perris, California (Orange Vista)
Height/weight: 6-5/252 pounds
The rundown: Wilson is listed as an athlete on recruiting websites, but he’s done all of his damage on defense as an edge rusher, —which will most likely be his position in college. Wilson had a mild first five games of the season with only 13 tackles and three stops for losses. Orange Vista will take the week off before facing Lakeside.