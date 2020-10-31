These five Wildcats could have breakout seasons in 2020

Now 202 pounds and with an entire season of experience under his belt, the Palmdale, California, native could be one of Arizona’s top defenders in 2020. Roland-Wallace is one of three Arizona scholarship defensive backs to weigh more than 200 pounds, joining Christian Young (206) and McKenzie Barnes (203).

In 12 games last season, including eight starts at cornerback, Roland-Wallace recorded 37 tackles, six pass breakups and one interception. He started the final six games of the season at cornerback.

Arizona’s defensive coaching purge actually may actually help Roland-Wallace. New defensive backs coach Greg Burns, who came to Tucson when Demetrice Martin left for Colorado, recruited Roland-Wallace when he was the DBs coach at Oregon State. The OSU offer was Roland-Wallace’s first from the Pac-12. Then Burns jumped over to USC’s staff and wanted Roland-Wallace to play for the Trojans, but he was already committed to the UA.

Burns said he’s “happy to get my hands on” Roland-Wallace. Maybe a relationship that goes back to Roland-Wallace’s sophomore year of high school will mold him into a key player for Arizona. Plus, the athletic Roland-Wallace has worked with the special teams unit as a kick and punt returner; he’ll see the field quite a bit this year.

Jordan Morgan, OT