These Pac-12 players and coaches could help put conference back on top

After the wackiest and weirdest college football campaign in recorded memory — a weekly will-they-play-or-won’t-they that toyed with everyone involved — the Pac-12 is just looking to return to normalcy in 2021.

And what does normal look like? Plenty of stars from USC, Washington and Oregon, of course.

Here is a look at the Pac-12, from A to Z:

A is for Aumavae-Laulu: A former JuCo star who chose Oregon over a host of potential suitors. Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu is hoping to follow in the footsteps of former Ducks stud Penei Sewell as a potential NFL prospect.

B is for Broussard: The pound-it-out Colorado Buffaloes found a workhorse in freshman Jarek Broussard, who had one of the best rookie campaigns in Pac-12 history. He should build on his 149.2 yards per game and five touchdowns.

C is for Covey: With four all-conference nods in his long tenure — three as a returner and one as a wide receiver — Utah's Britain Covey is among the most decorated players in the conference. He's also one of the shiftiest, and arguably the most dynamic.