These Tucsonans, ex-Wildcats are on NFL rosters for Week One

With one week before the official start of the NFL season, teams trimmed down their rosters to 53 players on Saturday.
Although hundreds of players didn't make the active roster for Week One, numerous have signed to practice squads. Here's a look at the Tucson natives and Arizona Wildcats who made active rosters, and the ones who were waived but signed to an NFL team's practice squad.
J.J. Taylor, RB, New England Patriots
The Patriots have signed RB J.J. Taylor from their practice squad and placed Damien Harris on IR, per source. Harris will miss at least 3 games. Taylor had a great camp.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 7, 2020
Levi Wallace, CB, Buffalo Bills
Blake Martinez, LB, New York Giants
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, S/LB, San Francisco 49ers
Dane Cruikshank, DB, Tennessee Titans
Nick Foles, QB, Chicago Bears
Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Will Parks, S, Philadelphia Eagles
Waived players
Shawn Poindexter, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Reggie Gilbert, DE, Tennessee Titans
Jace Whittaker, CB, Arizona Cardinals*
Jeff Cotton, WR, Los Angeles Chargers*
PJ Johnson, DT, Seattle Seahawks
Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots*
Donovan Olumba, CB, Cleveland Browns
*Signed to practice squad
