These Tucsonans, former Arizona Wildcats are on NFL rosters for Week One

New York Giants linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during a practice at the NFL football team's training camp in East Rutherford, N.J., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Green Bay Packers' Blake Martinez reacts after a third down stop during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
With one week before the official start of the NFL season, teams trimmed down their rosters to 53 players on Saturday.
Although hundreds of players didn't make the active roster for Week One, numerous have signed to practice squads. Here's a look at the Tucson natives and Arizona Wildcats who made active rosters, and the ones who were waived but signed to an NFL team's practice squad.
Levi Wallace, CB, Buffalo Bills
Blake Martinez, LB, New York Giants
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, S/LB, San Francisco 49ers
Dane Cruikshank, DB, Tennessee Titans
Nick Foles, QB, Chicago Bears
Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Reggie Gilbert, DE, Tennessee Titans
Waived players
Shawn Poindexter, WR, San Francisco 49ers
J.J. Taylor, RB, New England Patriots*
Jace Whittaker, CB, Arizona Cardinals*
Drew Cotton, WR, Los Angeles Chargers*
Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots
Donovan Olumba, CB, Cleveland Browns
*Signed to practice squad
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.
Game over game, season over season, the Arizona Wildcats under Lute Olson were always a contender. Over 24 seasons, Olson won or shared 11 Pac-10 titles and made 22 NCAA Tournament appearances.
That’s a remarkable string of consistent success, and Olson did it by being consistent in all areas: The way he evaluated recruits, the way he drilled them in practices, the way he gave them freedom in games and in the way he adapted.
"I was like, 'Well, his hair is always in perfect position. It never moves,'" former Wildcats Bennett Davison said. "I mean, we had 'Coach Olson Hair Helmets.' And he was kind of idolized around Tucson as the mayor, the senator, the governor. He kind of transcended all of those hierarchical positions.
Chris Mooney produced posters that still hang in Tucson restaurants, bars, businesses and home garages.
How?
Coach Lute Olson, who died last week at age 85, "always said I made him look good," Mooney said. "I thought that was funny that he’d tell me that, because he was just a good-looking guy and easy to photograph.”
Green Bay Packers' Blake Martinez reacts after a third down stop during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
This is a 2020 photo of Blake Martinez of the New York Giants NFL football team. This image reflects the New York Giants active roster as of Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Tennessee Titans linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) hits Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Atlanta. The Tennessee Titans won 24-10. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)