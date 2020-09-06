 Skip to main content
These Tucsonans, former Arizona Wildcats are on NFL rosters for Week One

With one week before the official start of the NFL season, teams trimmed down their rosters to 53 players on Saturday. 

Although hundreds of players didn't make the active roster for Week One, numerous have signed to practice squads. Here's a look at the Tucson natives and Arizona Wildcats who made active rosters, and the ones who were waived but signed to an NFL team's practice squad. 

Levi Wallace, CB, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills defensive back Levi Wallace, left, had 76 tackles last year in his second NFL season. He played for Tucson High and then Alabama.

Blake Martinez, LB, New York Giants

This is a 2020 photo of Blake Martinez of the New York Giants NFL football team. This image reflects the New York Giants active roster as of Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, S/LB, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (45) watches during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (Xavier Mascareñas/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

Dane Cruikshank, DB, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans defensive back Dane Cruikshank (29) plays against the Cleveland Browns during the second half in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Nick Foles, QB, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles runs on the field during an NFL football camp practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Reggie Gilbert, DE, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) hits Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Atlanta. The Tennessee Titans won 24-10. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Waived players

Shawn Poindexter, WR, San Francisco 49ers

J.J. Taylor, RB, New England Patriots*

Jace Whittaker, CB, Arizona Cardinals*

Drew Cotton, WR, Los Angeles Chargers*

Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots

Donovan Olumba, CB, Cleveland Browns 

*Signed to practice squad

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

