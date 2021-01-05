These Tucsonans made the most of college football's unique 2020 season

Next week’s national championship game means the close of a chaotic and strange, but ultimately memorable, college football season.
Players from Tucson were well represented across the country, even during the shortened schedule. Several will have new homes next year, while one may have a national title ring.
Here's how they all did in the 2020 season:
Jamarye Joiner, WR, transfer portal
From: Cienega High School
The rundown: Shortly after the Arizona Wildcats fired Kevin Sumlin, the Tucson product announced he was entering the transfer portal after three seasons with the Wildcats. He is one of three wide receivers from the Tucson area that recently revealed their intent to transfer away from UA.
Joiner, a redshirt sophomore wide receiver, emerged late in the 2019 season as a pass-catching threat following his decision to switch from quarterback to receiver. Joiner’s final season with the Wildcats ended with 111 receiving yards and one touchdown.
For his UA career, Joiner had 46 catches, 663 yards and six touchdowns. Already, the 6-foot-1 wideout has received offers from Tennessee, Minnesota and UNLV with three years of eligibility remaining.
Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
From: Salpointe Catholic High School
The rundown: Could Robinson be among the 2021 Heisman contenders in 2021? It’s not a crazy thought given the running back’s remarkable finish to his freshman season. The Longhorns tailback rushed for 172 yards and 183 yards in his final two games of the year, averaging 18.6 yards per carry. And no, that’s not a typo.
The six-foot, 220-pound freshman led Texas in rushing, carrying the ball 86 times for 703 yards and four touchdowns over the course of the year. He also showcased his receiving ability, catching 15 passes for 196 yards and two scores. Expect No. 5 to be the clear feature back for the Longhorns going forward.
Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
From: Salpointe Catholic High School
The rundown: At the time of this writing, Lathan Ransom’s freshman season still has one more chapter to be written and he could have a national championship ring on his finger in just a matter of days. The Buckeye defensive back is the lone Tucsonan competing in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game this season. Ransom played 28 snaps in the semifinal playoff game against Clemson, eclipsing the 24 snaps he had played in the six games prior.
Ransom’s 28 snaps versus Clemson led all OSU freshmen and he was used as the fifth defensive back when OSU deployed nickel coverage. If the Buckeyes play nickel defense against No. 1 Alabama, Ransom’s name could get called upon in the national championship.
Matteo Mele, OL, Washington
From: Salpointe Catholic High School
The rundown: Mele competed for the Huskies’ starting center position in training camp but was beat out by incumbent senior Luke Wattenburg who started all four games. Fittingly, Mele’s only action of the season came against the Wildcats, a game in which the Huskies ran all over Arizona and won 44-27. The junior will be hoping to win the starting center role in the offseason.
Trenton Bourguet, QB, Arizona State
From: Marana High School
The rundown: Bourguet, Marana’s all-time passing leader, finally got a taste of playing quarterback at the college level and it came against the Wildcats. After joining the Sun Devils as a walk-on in 2019, Bourguet earned the backup role behind Jayden Daniels in 2020.
During the fourth quarter of ASU’s 70-7 walloping of Arizona, the Tucson product got a chance to strap on the helmet and play in his home city. Bourguet completed one of two passes for 24 yards and led ASU on a touchdown drive. He’s expected to be the backup QB again in 2021.
Bruno Fina, OL, UCLA
From: Salpointe Catholic High School
The rundown: The son of UA legend John Fina, UCLA offensive lineman Bruno Fina just wrapped up his first year as a Bruin. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound lineman didn’t appear in a game during the shortened season, meaning he likely received the redshirt designation and will work to earn playing time next year.
Stanley Berryhill, WR, Ball State
From: Mountain View High School/Orange (Calif.) Lutheran High School
The rundown: Berryhill is the second of three wideouts from Tucson leaving the Arizona Wildcats program and will play next season at Ball State University. In his third full year with the Cats, Berryhill was one of the bright spots on an otherwise disappointing UA team, leading the squad in both receiving yards (227) and touchdowns (3).
Drew Dixon, WR, transfer portal
From: Sabino High School
The rundown: Dixon rounds out the trio of Arizona receiving threats to depart from the program. The redshirt junior was unable to find consistent success as a Wildcat, catching just 17 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns in three seasons. Dixon opted out of the 2020 season after three games and announced his decision to transfer on Dec. 31, 2020. The 6-foot-3 wideout still has two years of eligibility remaining as he explores his options.
Rhett Rodriguez, QB, transfer portal
From: Catalina Foothills High School
The rundown: RhettRod remained loyal to Arizona as long as he could and announced his decision to transfer from the Wildcats’ program after the 2020 season. Rodriguez was the No. 3 quarterback on UA’s depth chart last season and his only snaps of the year came at the end of the Territorial Cup.
The 2016 Southern Arizona High School Offensive Player of the Year will have one final year of eligibility left wherever he ends up. He ended his time with the Cats having completed 51-of-100 passes for 578 yards and three touchdowns.
Matt Bushman, TE, BYU
From: Sabino High School
The rundown: Bushman, one of BYU’s top offensive players, sat out the 2020 season due to a ruptured Achilles. If healthy, he’s on track to be the team’s starting tight end in 2021.
David Watson, OT, Arizona
From: Amphitheater High School
The rundown: Watson has yet to appear in any games as a Wildcat during his three years with the team, though the previous coaching staff under Kevin Sumlin noted his improvement. UA’s offensive line has been made up of mainly upperclassmen the last couple seasons, so Watson will look to make his way into the group in 2021.
Derick Bush, CB, Coastal Carolina
From: Salpointe Catholic High School
The rundown: For college football fans that didn’t know what a Chanticleer was at the beginning of the season, they sure do now. Bush started at corner during Coastal Carolina’s dream year helping the program to an 11-0 regular season record. The junior had 41 tackles, six pass breakups and one interception in 12 contests.
Connor Witthoft, TE, New Mexico
From: Salpointe Catholic High School
The rundown: Witthoft didn’t play his freshman year at New Mexico as the Lobos featured senior Marcus Williams as the top option at tight end. The 6-foot-3 pass-catcher will look to crack the depth chart in 2021.
Trent Strong, LB, SMU
From: Salpointe Catholic High School
The rundown: One of Tucson’s top linebackers in 2019, Strong didn’t play during SMU’s 7-3 season but adds depth to one of the AAC’s top programs.
Kyle Breed, OL, Arizona State
From: Ironwood Ridge High School
The rundown: Breed, a redshirt junior, is still looking for playing time on the Sun Devils after ASU was only able to play in four games during the 2020 season due to the pandemic.
Jacob Meeker-Hackett, P, Arizona
From: Cienega High School
The rundown: Meeker-Hackett played at Pima College and Texas State before returning to Tucson. He served as Arizona’s place holder on field goals and as the backup punter behind Tyler Loop.
Mario Padilla, DB, transfer portal
From: Salpointe Catholic High School
The rundown: Padilla walked-on to the Ole Miss program at the beginning of 2019, but announced his plans to transfer in Dec. 2020. The Arizona Wildcats originally offered Padilla a scholarship in 2019 during his high school recruitment.
Calib McRae, LB, Arizona
From: Mountain View High School
The rundown: Since joining the Wildcats as a walk-on halfway through the 2019 season, McRae has yet to appear in a game.
Jacob Bracamonte, OL, Arizona
From: Tucson High
The rundown: The 6-3, 298-pound lineman joined UA as a walk-on in 2020.
Josh Hart, WR, Arizona State
From: Salpointe Catholic
The rundown: The redshirt freshman has spent the last two seasons as a wide receiver on ASU’s scout team.
