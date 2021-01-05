These Tucsonans made the most of college football's unique 2020 season

Rhett Rodriguez, QB, transfer portal

From: Catalina Foothills High School

The rundown: RhettRod remained loyal to Arizona as long as he could and announced his decision to transfer from the Wildcats’ program after the 2020 season. Rodriguez was the No. 3 quarterback on UA’s depth chart last season and his only snaps of the year came at the end of the Territorial Cup.

The 2016 Southern Arizona High School Offensive Player of the Year will have one final year of eligibility left wherever he ends up. He ended his time with the Cats having completed 51-of-100 passes for 578 yards and three touchdowns.

Matt Bushman, TE, BYU

From: Sabino High School

The rundown: Bushman, one of BYU’s top offensive players, sat out the 2020 season due to a ruptured Achilles. If healthy, he’s on track to be the team’s starting tight end in 2021.

David Watson, OT, Arizona

From: Amphitheater High School