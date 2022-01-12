'They believed in me': Running back Rayshon 'Speedy' Luke eager to reward Wildcats' faith

Luke joined "Spears and Ali" on ESPN Tucson earlier this week to discuss his commitment to the Wildcats and more:

Why did you commit to Arizona?

A: “We want to rebuild and I’m all about rebuilding, and that’s what Coach Jedd Fisch planted in my head. So, I’m all about rebuilding and making history happen rather than joining something that’s been kind of something, you know? Plus, we have a lot of great kids coming in, like that transfer quarterback (Jayden de Laura), 'T-Mac,' Noah, (wide receiver) AJ (Jones), (wide receiver) Kevin (Green), myself, etc. So, playing with those guys, I know we can rebuild and run the Pac-12 in the next year or two. Not only that, it’s in Arizona. Who doesn’t want to be in Arizona? It’s perfect weather and you can just live life. It’s down the street from my home. I live in California and go to St. John Bosco, so my family is basically down the street and can make every game. I also want to pursue business, and that’s what the U of A is great in, is business, too.”

What did the coaching staff tell you that made you buy into Arizona and how you could thrive in the offense?