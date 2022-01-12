'They believed in me': Running back Rayshon 'Speedy' Luke eager to reward Wildcats' faith

If last weekend was any indication, Arizona's future on offense is bright.
During Saturday's U.S. Army All-American Bowl, Rayshon “Speedy” Luke scored two touchdowns — including a 64-yard score that came moments after he committed to the UA on national television. Luke was named the game's most valuable player.
The 5-foot-8-inch, 175-pound Luke is rated by 247Sports.com as a four-star recruit, the 20th-best running back nationally and the 24th-best prospect from California. During his senior season at St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California, Luke rushed for 944 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Luke’s versatility as a runner and pass-catcher was on display Saturday afternoon, as he scored touchdowns both on the ground and through the air. Over his three-year varsity career, Luke averaged 17.1 yards per catch.
Luke is the sixth player from Southern California’s uber-talented Division I factory in the Trinity League; he joined All-American wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (Servite), four-star tight end Keyan Burnett (Servite), three-star quarterback Noah Fifita (Servite), three-star linebacker Jacob Manu (Servite) and three-star defensive end Taitai Uiagalelei (Mater Dei). Arizona’s top six recruits, including Luke, hail from Southern California.
Luke joined "Spears and Ali" on ESPN Tucson earlier this week to discuss his commitment to the Wildcats and more:
Why did you commit to Arizona?
A: “We want to rebuild and I’m all about rebuilding, and that’s what Coach Jedd Fisch planted in my head. So, I’m all about rebuilding and making history happen rather than joining something that’s been kind of something, you know? Plus, we have a lot of great kids coming in, like that transfer quarterback (Jayden de Laura), 'T-Mac,' Noah, (wide receiver) AJ (Jones), (wide receiver) Kevin (Green), myself, etc. So, playing with those guys, I know we can rebuild and run the Pac-12 in the next year or two. Not only that, it’s in Arizona. Who doesn’t want to be in Arizona? It’s perfect weather and you can just live life. It’s down the street from my home. I live in California and go to St. John Bosco, so my family is basically down the street and can make every game. I also want to pursue business, and that’s what the U of A is great in, is business, too.”
What did the coaching staff tell you that made you buy into Arizona and how you could thrive in the offense?
A: “That’s a big part why I picked them, too. They believed in me. I’m not trying to throw out shade or any names, but a lot of colleges didn’t really believe in my size and that I could be a running back, but the U of A definitely believed that I could pursue running back for the next four years and then try to pursue the NFL, which has always been the plan. The U of A believed in me, trusted in me and they don’t care about size. I’m going to pick up size in their great program.”
Since some would say you’re undersized, do you play with a chip on your shoulder?
A: “Me, my dad and my family, we always carried ourselves and played with a chip on our shoulder. I always do it and it kind of shows. Two carries, four plays, two touchdowns — to me, that’s pretty amazing. I play with a chip on my shoulder and run like I don’t want to fall down. I’m always going for the end zone and playing with a chip on my shoulder.”
What’s your relationship like with the other Trinity League players who have signed with the UA for '22?
A: “I’ve been playing against those cats for a good four or five years now. It’s been amazing. … Our relationship has been cordial. Me and 'T-Mac' talk a lot; me and Noah talk as well, but once I get to the school, we’re going to build the bond. We played in the Trinity League and now we’re all going to the same school with the same goal to beat all these other Pac-12 schools.”
How do you envision the future of Arizona’s offense, whether it’s this upcoming season or 2023?
A: “We can do a lot. That’s why the U of A is going to be amazing, we have a lot of weapons. We’re not just building a dream team, we’re building an all-around, perfect team that’s going to do it as one. … All these cats that are going to be on the offensive side of the ball, I know we’re going to move the ball and make things happen, because we’re all into making big plays. We all believe and we’re ready for this change that’s coming.”
How would you describe yourself as a running back? Is there anyone in the NFL that you try to emulate?
A: “I try to play like an Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey, Barry Sanders and even Deion Sanders. I know he was on the defensive side of the ball, but just speed, how he was able to move and had the ball in his hands during kick returns. I try to emulate my game after those dudes, because those dudes were fantastic at what they did. Me watching them, I feel like that’s how I play and move like them. My skillset is like a scatback, like a slot running back. The U of A believed in me as a running back but also a scatback.”
