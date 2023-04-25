KANSAS CITY — Every stop he's had along his football-playing journey, Bijan Robinson has had a profound impact.

Not just on the field but off it as well.

From when he was a tyke playing for the Tucson Broncos to setting the Arizona big-school state rushing record for Salpointe Catholic to becoming the fourth Texas Longhorns running back in program history to win the Doak Walker Award, Robinson has shined brightly on the field.

Soon enough, Robinson will display his talents on the biggest stage in the football realm, the NFL, although the team he's going to play for remains a mystery. The NFL Draft starts Thursday, and Robinson is expected to land in the first round, possibly even in the top 10. Robinson will await his NFL fate in the green room in Kansas City.

For now, here's a collection of what people have said about the do-it-all Robinson, between former coaches, teammates, fellow Tucsonans, his idols, and others.

ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr., who projected Robinson to land at No. 18 to Detroit in his latest mock draft: "People keep telling me Robinson won't last into the 20s. He's that good. It's just really tough to find the perfect landing spot for him because teams finally understand the value of running backs in Round 1. ... Robinson is a luxury pick, but the Lions really don't have that many needs. They can afford a luxury selection here."

Former USC and NFL running back Reggie Bush: "He had a great career at Texas. I was a big fan watching him. Some of the moves he made on the field had me standing up out of my chair. He's an exciting player, and I can't wait to see what he does at the next level. He's got the speed, he's got the size, he's got the hands and can catch the ball out of the backfield, and I feel like he's the most complete running back in this draft coming out. I look forward to seeing what he's going to do. And he looks good rocking that No. 5 (jersey) too, man, come on."

Arizona State quarterback and Robinson's 7-on-7 teammate with Tucson Turf, Trenton Bourguet: "As great of a player he is, he's an even better person. He always puts God, his teammates and his family first. Going up to Tempe, I'll talk about Bijan and tell them, 'This kid is special.' 'Eh, we'll see, we'll see.' Four years later, they told me, 'You weren't lying.' I'm super excited to see him get this opportunity and keep doing what he's been working on his whole life, and I just can't wait to see where he ends up."

ASU wide receiver and ex-Lancer Coben Bourguet: "Bijan has lived up to every expectation people hyped him up to be. ... He lived up to it and exceeded the standard of what we were thinking. His smile is contagious, and that's something a lot of people take away off the field. He's a great person, not just a great athlete."

Western Michigan quarterback and former Lancer Treyson Bourguet: "Having him in the backfield, he's just someone that makes you want to work harder in practice, in the weight room, on the football field. Looking over my right shoulder and seeing Bijan right there, it helps me want to be better, not only on the football field but off the field. He's an incredible role model. ... You want to be like Bijan.

Tucson native and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace: "First and foremost, a really good dude off the field as much as he is on the field. He's a great teammate, a great Christian, and he's just a really good dude — a standup guy who just loves the people around him. Whatever team drafts him, they're getting a standup guy, off the field and in the community as well. On the field, he's just that guy. He has everything you want in a running back. He's super strong, fast and it doesn't look like he's even running, he just glides and pulls away from people. I'm excited to see his career, man. I can't wait to play against him, get his jersey, for sure. That's the goal: We want more and more Tucson guys to make it in whatever they're doing."

Detroit Lions wide receiver and Tucson native Stanley Berryhill III: "I see nothing but great things coming for Bijan. Bijan and I have known each other since we were kids. His aunt and my sister cheered together in high school, so we were always around each other. I'm a couple years older than him, but ever since he was about 9 or 10 years old, everyone knew Bijan was going to be special. ... Any team he goes to, he's going to make an instant impact."

Ohio State safety and former Salpointe Catholic star Lathan Ransom: "Whatever team takes Bijan is getting the best running back in the draft. That's without a doubt. I've been supporting him since high school and that's my brother, man. It's been a blessing to watch each other's journeys. ... He's pretty much the perfect running back in that draft. Whatever team gets him, they're going to be excited. They're going to be really happy with their pick."

Dennis Bene, former Salpointe Catholic head coach: "He's got amazing versatility, first of all. I still don't think people appreciate how good of a receiving running back he is. ... He has elite receiver hands. From a running back's perspective, he's amazing inside the tackles. He can make guys miss, his vision and ability in space is just tremendous, so I think in the right offense, getting him out into space and getting the right matchups, he's going to be an outstanding weapon on the field. ... At the end of the day, Bijan knows how blessed he is to have this opportunity, so he'll be excited wherever he lands.