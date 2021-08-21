They said it: Quips, one-liners and anecdotes from the first Camp Fisch at Arizona

“I do have a whiteboard. I’ve got a lot of sticky notes up on my wall. I’ve got a lot going on.” — QB Gunner Cruz on the setup at his apartment

“It’s Tucson. It’s my family. This is my atmosphere. I can’t leave here until I bring a Rose Bowl back.” — WR Jamayre Joiner on why he exited the NCAA transfer portal and returned to Arizona

“In a game I’d probably feel comfortable from 63. I could probably push it past that. But I’d say 63.” — K Lucas Havrisik on his maximum range

“Pressure is a privilege. If you have the pressure on you, you know you have a chance to make an impact.” — Cruz on the pressure of the QB battle

“As you’ve noticed, I’m fairly verbal on the field. All I’m doing is creating chaos. If they can’t handle the chaos on the practice field – ‘Oh, Coach is yelling at me’ — how are they going to handle playing on Saturday?” — Brown on his coaching style

“If I was in the booth, I’d probably be scaling the booth to the ground. I’ve tried that once; it didn’t work so well. I think I made it through a quarter and ended up coming down, and that was the end of that.” — Brown on whether he’ll coach from the field or booth