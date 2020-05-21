They want 'Bama: Wildcats schedule home-and-home football series with Crimson Tide

Alabama coach Nick Saban praised Arizona as a quality opponent.

"Arizona is a tremendous football program and the opportunity to play this type of competition only makes our program stronger while providing a lot of excitement for both fan bases," he said.

The two programs have a mutual connection in Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne, who served as Arizona’s AD from 2010-17. Byrne was instrumental in facility upgrades and oversaw the $378 million Lowell-Stevens Football Facility project in the north end zone at Arizona Stadium. Byrne took over as Alabama's AD in January 2017.

Byrne can be credited for Arizona's next series against an SEC team, too. The Wildcats will play a home-and-home series with Mississippi Stat ein 2022 and 2023. Byrne, who was the AD at Mississippi State before coming to Arizona, scheduled the series in 2014.

Byrne said the Arizona-Alabama series will provide "our teams and our fan bases exciting new opportunities during the regular season."

Arizona's next decade-plus include nonconference games against Texas Tech, San Diego State, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, BYU, Kansas State, Mississippi State and Alabama, among others.