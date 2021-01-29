‘This is gonna be a blast’: New UA assistant Brennan Carroll brings dad’s spirit to Tucson

No Pac-12 program this century had more fun than Pete Carroll’s USC Trojans.

Sure, winning had a lot to do with that. But Carroll created an environment that crackled with enthusiasm and energy. His teams practiced — and played — with an unwavering spirit.

Carroll’s older son, Brennan, plans to bring that same mojo to Arizona. Brennan Carroll is the Wildcats’ new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Aside from those rare games where one side just dominates the other, the words “offensive line” and “fun” aren’t often associated with each other.

It doesn’t have to be that way, Carroll said. The offensive line coaches who influenced him early on at USC, Tim Davis and Pat Ruel, brought “great juice” and “great energy” to work every day. Carroll’s father never has lacked in either.

“Just kind of let yourself go and let the guys feel that,” Brennan Carroll told the Star on Friday. “Usually they like to follow that. They like to follow guys that want to have fun playing sports. We’re playing a game. Let’s make this thing fun. If we’re not doing that, we’re doing something wrong.

“Jedd’s fully on board with that. It’s been part of his whole message of being a pro, being original. This is gonna be a blast.”