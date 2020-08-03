You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'This virus is no joke': Arizona receiver Jaden Mitchell says he tested positive for COVID-19
editor's pick top story

'This virus is no joke': Arizona receiver Jaden Mitchell says he tested positive for COVID-19

Receiver Jaden Mitchell settles under a punt as spring practice continues for the Arizona Wildcats, March 5, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jaden Mitchell announced on Twitter Monday morning that he was one of three UA football players who tested positive for COVID-19. 

Mitchell, a redshirt freshman from Las Vegas, who appeared in one game last season for the Wildcats, said the coronavirus and four-week quarantine period had a significant impact on his physical and mental health. 

"As someone who had COVID for three weeks and had to quarantine for four weeks, this virus is no joke," said Mitchell. "I lost 14 pounds and I'm still working on gaining it back and reconditioning myself." 

Mitchell commended the UA medical staff and said, "Arizona has done a great job of making us feel safe and taken care of," but also added, "Even though they did everything they could, being in a room or house for 28 days had a great impact on my body and mental health." 

Mitchell's latest experience led him to voice his opinion on the seriousness of COVID-19 and how much he and other teammates are at risk when playing football this season. 

"The fact of the matter is that if the virus gets ahold of you and you experience the symptoms, it will have a great impact on you," he said. "There are so many possibilities in a sport where 100-plus people are in a locker room, 70-plus players travel — add on coaches, staff, trainers and more, I don't see how that will work. 

"We are physically touching each other every single snap. On top of that, we are getting paid $0 risking out health of people's entertainment; People who have — and never will — step foot on the field." 

Despite the Pac-12 players movement to boycott the conference if it doesn't improve COVID-19 protections, address racial injustice, redistribute a portion of conference revenue to athletes, offer six-year athletic and extend medical coverage to six years after college, Mitchell said he loves playing football "more than life itself" and will not opt out of the season. 

"But I do need players, coaches, fans and everyone to realize the severity of the pandemic, but also the injustice." 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Back Page — Episode 4 with special guest Caitlin Lowe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News