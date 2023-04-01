Arizona picked up another linebacker commitment for its 2024 recruiting class on Saturday, when three-star Southern California product Luke Ferrelli announced his pledge to the Wildcats on Twitter.

Ferrelli, a 6-3, 215-pound Carlsbad, California native, selected the UA over UNLV, Utah State, Nevada, San Jose State, Cornell and Dartmouth, among others.

In two seasons at Carlsbad High School, Ferrelli recorded 76 tackles, 13.5 stops for loss, eight quarterback pressures, five pass breakups and three sacks.

Ferrelli is the fifth commit in Arizona's '24 class, joining Hawaii edge rusher Nazaiah Caravallo, Gilbert wide receiver Brandon Phelps, Sacramento linebacker-safety hybrid Kingston Lopa and four-star Los Angeles-area running back Jordan Washington.