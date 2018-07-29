After hosting a slew of recruits over the weekend, the Arizona Wildcats landed their third verbal commitment for the 2019 class in two days. This time, it's three-star athlete Chris Roland. Roland announced his pledge to UA via Twitter Sunday afternoon.
Gods plan 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/SLhs3K1x3n— £ (@chrisroland_) July 30, 2018
The 6-foot, 180-pound Roland from Palmdale, California (William Knight HS) selected the Wildcats over New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon State, San Jose State and Wyoming. Roland is listed as the No. 145 athlete nationally, per 247Sports, however UA is recruiting him as a cornerback.
Roland's commit comes the day after UA landed three-star defensive backs, Maurice Gaines Jr. and Eddie Siaumau. Roland also became recruit No. 11 for the 2019 class and is currently the third California recruit to commit.
Here are highlights of Roland from his junior season at Knight High School: