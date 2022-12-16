Three-star cornerback Emmanuel Karnley commits to Arizona Wildcats

Arizona picked up a commitment five days before the start of the early signing period.

Three-star cornerback Emmanuel Karnley of Walnut Creek, California, committed to the Wildcats on Friday afternoon.

Karnley played for Las Lomas High School. His offer list included Arizona State, Oregon State, Utah, Washington and Washington State.

Karnley is listed at 6-3, 185 pounds, fitting the mold of tall cornerbacks Arizona has recruited in recent years.

Earlier Friday, three-star defensive back Sean Brown flipped from Arizona to Michigan State. Heading into the weekend, Arizona had 19 verbal commitments, including 14 defensive players.

The three-day early signing period begins Wednesday. UA coach Jedd Fisch said he’s “really excited” about the class Arizona is about to sign.

“I think there'll be a lot of happy Tucsonans on Wednesday,” Fisch said. “I think it'll be a fantastic day for the University of Arizona. I think it'll be comparable to last year.”