Three-star Dallas CB Kyron Chambers decommits from Arizona, flips to TCU

Just days before the early signing period begins, recruiting is a chaotic storm that sometimes cost teams prized prospects — and Arizona was on the losing end Sunday evening, when three-star Dallas cornerback Kyron Chambers backed out of his commitment to the Wildcats and flipped his pledge to TCU.

Chambers, the South Oak Cliff High School star, had been committed to the UA since June, but has recently garnered offers from TCU — which recently named former Arizona offensive coordinator Sonny Dykes as head coach — and Washington.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Chambers is the fourth player to decommit since Jedd Fisch has taken over as head coach, joining Scottsdale defensive end Tristan Monday (Wisconsin), safety Zeke Berry (Michigan) and defensive back TJ Hall (undecided).

In Arizona's 17-player 2022 recruiting class, the Wildcats only have one defensive back committed, three-star Long Beach, California cornerback Tacario Davis.

Early signing day is set to begin on Wednesday.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.