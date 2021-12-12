 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three-star Dallas CB Kyron Chambers decommits from Arizona, flips to TCU

Three-star Dallas CB Kyron Chambers decommits from Arizona, flips to TCU

Josh Galemore, Arizona Daily Star 2019

Just days before the early signing period begins, recruiting is a chaotic storm that sometimes cost teams prized prospects — and Arizona was on the losing end Sunday evening, when three-star Dallas cornerback Kyron Chambers backed out of his commitment to the Wildcats and flipped his pledge to TCU

Chambers, the South Oak Cliff High School star, had been committed to the UA since June, but has recently garnered offers from TCU — which recently named former Arizona offensive coordinator Sonny Dykes as head coach — and Washington. 

The 6-foot, 195-pound Chambers is the fourth player to decommit since Jedd Fisch has taken over as head coach, joining Scottsdale defensive end Tristan Monday (Wisconsin), safety Zeke Berry (Michigan) and defensive back TJ Hall (undecided). 

In Arizona's 17-player 2022 recruiting class, the Wildcats only have one defensive back committed, three-star Long Beach, California cornerback Tacario Davis. 

Early signing day is set to begin on Wednesday. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tommy Lloyd says Arizona 'did just enough' to beat Illinois

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News