Three-star DB Solomon Davis decommits from Arizona Wildcats

Just weeks before the early signing period, the Arizona Wildcats have a decommitment for the 2023 recruiting class, after three-star defensive back Solomon Davis announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he's re-opening his recruitment.

The 6-foot, 184-pound Davis, a standout two-way player at Charter Oak High School in Covina, California, committed to the Wildcats in the summer and selected the UA over Oregon, Ole Miss, Cal, Colorado and San Diego State, among others. Davis has an official visit to Oregon set up for this week.

Trusting in God 🙏🏽. pic.twitter.com/97VyoBYF2Y — Solomon Davis (@So1o_Davis) December 6, 2022

Davis told Greg Biggins of 247Sports.com that his decision to decommit "was nothing against Arizona."

"I have nothing but love and respect for the coaching staff and program. Coach (DeWayne) Walker is an unbelievable guy and a mentor to me."

Added Davis to Biggins: “Coach (Jedd) Fisch is a great guy as well, they’re all class acts and I think the program is going in the right direction. I prayed about this and just felt it was in my best interest to take a step back and look at some of the other options I have right now.”

Davis was a part of Arizona's overhaul of defensive players for 2023. The Wildcats currently have 19 commits for '23 — six are defensive backs. Per 247Sports.com's ranking system, four of Arizona's top six commits are defensive backs. Arizona has 14 defensive players committed for 2023.