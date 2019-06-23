The Arizona Wildcats have added their first defensive lineman to the class of 2020.
Defensive end Robert Wooten of Stafford, Texas, announced his commitment to Arizona on Sunday.
Wooten, a consensus three-star prospect, visited the UA this past week. He had an extensive offer list, including Missouri, Arizona State, Cal, Utah and Wisconsin.
#BearDown COMMITTED 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wwoFEak4lW— RobertWooten ¹⁵ (@Robjayy15) June 23, 2019
“First off, I’d like to thank God for blessing me with the size, strength and speed to be recognized by colleges all across the nation,” Wooten tweeted. “Second, I want to thank my parents for raising me to be a role model in my community. Third, I want to thank my coaches and teammates for advising me and preparing me to play at the next level.
“Last but not least, I want to thank all 25 schools that have offered me and recruited me. But at this time, I am closing my recruitment and announcing my commitment to the University of Arizona.”
Wooten is listed at 6-3, 230 pounds by 247Sports. He had 66 tackles, including 15 for losses, as a junior last season for Stafford High School, which is located about 20 miles southwest of Houston.
Wooten is the second Houston-area product to commit to Arizona in the ’20 class, joining offensive tackle Cedric Melton.
Here’s a quick look at Arizona’s 2020 class to date:
- OL Josh Baker (6-3, 280, Eureka, Mo.)
- CB Khary Crump (5-11, 175, Culver City, Calif.)
- OL Cedric Melton (6-5, 262, Houston)
- QB Will Plummer (6-2, 205, Gilbert)
- DE Robert Wooten (6-3, 230, Stafford, Texas)