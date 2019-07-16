UA Arizona Wildcats football recruiting logo USE ME

The Arizona Wildcats’ recruiting momentum hit a speed bump Tuesday night.

Defensive end Robert Wooten, a three-star prospect from Stafford, Texas, announced that he was decommitting from Arizona.

“After talking with my family and coaches, I’ve decided I made my decision too quick,” Wooten said in a message posted on Twitter. “This is a life-changing decision that I feel I need to take more time on.”

Wooten added: “No love lost for the school and their staff.”

Wooten committed to Arizona on June 23. He has a lengthy list of offers, including Arizona State, Cal, Houston, Missouri, Texas Tech, Utah and Wisconsin.

Wooten’s decommitment leaves Arizona with eight players in its 2020 class of this writing (scholarship players only). He had been the lone defensive lineman in the class.

