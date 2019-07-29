The state of Arizona is a hot bed of recruits for the 2020 recruiting cycle, and one of the top prospects is strongly considering the UA. On Monday, Florence High School defensive end Regen Terry narrowed his recruitment down to six schools, which included the Wildcats.
The three-star Terry also named Nebraska, Utah, Kansas State, Boise State and Boston College.
Top 6🔥!!! My recruitment is still 100% open!! @HuskerFBNation @Utah_Football @KStateFB @BroncoSportsFB @ArizonaFBall @BCFootball @CoachChinander @CoachMikeTui @CoachSumlin @Coach_SD @Coach_KMcDonald @BCCoachAddazio pic.twitter.com/LJLPmSe3o9— Regen Terry 🏈🐕 (@RT_0052) July 29, 2019
Terry is listed as a 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end and the 19th-best recruit in Arizona for the 2020 class, per 247 Sports.
In 2018, Terry finished the season with 72 tackles, including nine for loss. He also had five sacks.
Here are highlights of Terry from his junior season at Florence, courtesy of his Hudl account: