Arizona landed another commitment for the 2020 recruiting class. This time, the Wildcats landed three-star offensive tackle Woody Jean from Deerfield Beach, Florida. Jean announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday evening.
Time to start a New Chapter in my Life 🙏#BearDown 🐻⬇️ #BlockA20 @CoachDeVan @CoachSumlin @CoachSpringerST @Coach_Peavey @DB_BucksFB @agray4877 @markonicolas @ArizonaFBall @joshuaaarondono pic.twitter.com/Q4EZw8CBuo— Woody Jean (@WoodyJean_15) June 25, 2019
The 6-foot-4, 287-pound Jean selected the UA over Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Northern Illinois, Rutgers, Syracuse and Temple. He's listed as the 117th-best tackle for 2020, per 247 Sports' rankings.
Jean becomes the second player to commit to Arizona in two days after Texas defensive end Robert Wooten announced his decision Sunday afternoon. Jean is also the third offensive lineman to commit to the Wildcats for 2020, joining Houston tackle Cedric Melton and Missouri center Josh Baker, who also committed in June.
Arizona currently has six commits for the 2020 class and among the aforementioned, Gilbert High School quarterback Will Plummer and California cornerback Khary Crump. Here are highlights of Jean's junior season at Deerfield Beach High School: