Three-star Fresno CB TJ Hall commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2022

Three-star Fresno CB TJ Hall commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2022

Arizona Wildcats landed Fresno, California cornerback TJ Hall for their 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday. 

 (TJ Hall / Twitter)

The Arizona Wildcats secured a verbal commitment from Fresno, California 2022 cornerback TJ Hall on Tuesday. 

Hall, a senior at San Joaquin Memorial High School, pledged to the UA over Colorado, Colorado State, Oregon State, Cal and New Mexico, among others.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 165-pound Hall is rated by 247Sports.com as the 70th-best prospect from California. 

Hall is the 11th commit and the second cornerback in Arizona's '22 recruiting class, joining Long Beach, California's Tacario Davis. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football.

