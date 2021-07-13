Three-star Fresno CB TJ Hall commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2022

The Arizona Wildcats secured a verbal commitment from Fresno, California 2022 cornerback TJ Hall on Tuesday.
Hall, a senior at San Joaquin Memorial High School, pledged to the UA over Colorado, Colorado State, Oregon State, Cal and New Mexico, among others.
#ITSPERSONAL @dwalkerfb @CoachJeddFisch @CoachBeyRasool @ArizonaFBall @BrandonHuffman @SJMgridiron @SJM_Athletics @jajohnsonsr90 pic.twitter.com/Opl2EbYM8h— Tj Hall jr (@TjHalljr1) July 13, 2021
The 6-foot-2-inch, 165-pound Hall is rated by 247Sports.com as the 70th-best prospect from California.
Hall is the 11th commit and the second cornerback in Arizona's '22 recruiting class, joining Long Beach, California's Tacario Davis.
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com.
Justin Spears
Sports producer
Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.