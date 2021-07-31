 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three-star Fresno cornerback T.J. Hall decommits from Wildcats, flips to Washington

Three-star Fresno cornerback T.J. Hall decommits from Wildcats, flips to Washington

UA Arizona Wildcats football recruiting logo 2021

Fresno, California defensive back T.J. Hall flipped his commitment from the UA to Washington on Saturday, marking the first decommitment of the Jedd Fisch era.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 165-pound Hall is a senior at San Joaquin Memorial High School. He initially committed to the UA earlier this month, picking the Wildcats over offers from Colorado, Colorado State, Oregon State, Cal and New Mexico, among others.

The Wildcats have 12 commits for their 2022 recruiting class, including three cornerbacks: Tacario Davis (Long Beach, California), Kyron Chambers (Dallas) and four-star Zeke Berry (Concord, California). 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit Lions embrace being underdogs in 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News