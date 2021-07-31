Three-star Fresno cornerback T.J. Hall decommits from Wildcats, flips to Washington

Fresno, California defensive back T.J. Hall flipped his commitment from the UA to Washington on Saturday, marking the first decommitment of the Jedd Fisch era.
RESPECT MY DECISION. #COMMITTED #GODAWGS @CoachLakeUDUB @CoachWillHarris @CoachTB02 @ColinLockett15 pic.twitter.com/oV3DZoYjLe— Tj Hall jr (@TjHalljr1) August 1, 2021
The 6-foot-2-inch, 165-pound Hall is a senior at San Joaquin Memorial High School. He initially committed to the UA earlier this month, picking the Wildcats over offers from Colorado, Colorado State, Oregon State, Cal and New Mexico, among others.
The Wildcats have 12 commits for their 2022 recruiting class, including three cornerbacks: Tacario Davis (Long Beach, California), Kyron Chambers (Dallas) and four-star Zeke Berry (Concord, California).
