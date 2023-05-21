Arizona lost its second commit of the 2024 recruiting class, after three-star Hawaii edge rusher Nazaiah Caravallo announced Saturday night that he's re-opening his recruitment.
Caravallo, a 6-2, 215-pounder from Kamehameha High School in Honolulu, committed to the Wildcats in March over Hawaii and Idaho, and became another addition from Hawaii since Jedd Fisch was hired.
Last month, Sacramento linebacker-safety hybrid Kingston Lopa decommitted from the Wildcats after landing offers from Michigan, Texas and Notre Dame.
Arizona currently has four commits for its '24 recruiting class: Four-star running back Jordan Washington (Long Beach, California), three-star cornerback Isaiah Buxton (Chula Vista, California), three-star wide receiver Brandon Phelps (Gilbert) and Luke Ferrelli (Carlsbad, California).
