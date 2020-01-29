You are the owner of this article.
Three-star Houston OT Cedric Melton decommits from Arizona Wildcats

Three-star Houston OT Cedric Melton decommits from Arizona Wildcats

With National Signing Day less than a week away, Arizona lost a member of its 2020 recruiting class after three-star offensive tackle Cedric Melton decommitted from the Wildcats Wednesday evening. 

Melton, a Houston native, announced his decision to decommit from the UA on Twitter. 

The 6-foot-5-inch, 275-pound Melton is rated as the 126th-best offensive tackle, per 247Sports.com's national rankings. 

He was one of four offensive linemen in Arizona's 2020 recruiting class, but was the only one who didn't sign a national letter-of-intent (NLI) during the early signing period in December. Canadian Leif Magnuson committed last week and hasn't signed an NLI, but said his official visit over the weekend "cemented" his decision. 

For Melton, Ole Miss ramped up its recruitment of the Texas offensive lineman and recently visited him at his home.

Arizona has 18 prospects for 2020, including 12 already signed, four committed and two graduate transfers: wide receiver Brenden Schooler (Oregon) and defensive tackle Aaron Blackwell (New Mexico). The two offensive linemen signed include three-star Missouri center Josh Baker and three-star Florida tackle Woody Jean. 

National Signing Day will take place on Feb. 5. 

