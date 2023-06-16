Arizona is a finalist to land one of the top Phoenix-area running backs and offensive tackles.

Three-star Glendale Apollo running back Adam Mohammed announced Friday morning that he's narrowed his list of schools down to the UA and Cal. Apollo teammate, offensive tackle Matthew Lado, announced that his final schools are Arizona, Colorado State and Utah State. The 6-6, 260-pound Lado is rated by 247Sports.com as the 31st-best recruit in Arizona.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Mohammed is rated by 247Sports.com as the 61st-best prospect in Arizona; Rivals.com lists Mohammed as a Top 20 in-state prospect.

In two seasons at Glendale Apollo, Mohammed rushed for 2,905 yards and 54 touchdowns, and has averaged 7.3 yards per carry.