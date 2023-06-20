June has become a monsoon of recruits for Arizona Wildcats.

The latest pickup: Three-star wide receiver Landon Bell, a former Washington commit, committed to Arizona on Tuesday, becoming the seventh pledge for the 2024 recruiting class this week.

Bell, a 6-3, 190-pound star at Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada, also held offers from Colorado, UNLV, Michigan State and Nevada, among others. In two seasons, Bell has 646 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 47 catches.

Bell decommitted from Washington last week after his official visit to the UA.

Ten of Arizona's 14 commits for its '24 recruiting class have landed in June.