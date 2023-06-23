Arizona's busiest recruiting week of the year added another commit for 2024: Three-star Las Vegas wide receiver Audric Harris, who pledged to the Wildcats Friday afternoon.

Harris, a 6-foot, 175-pound receiver from national powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School, chose the UA over Cal, Arizona State, Hawaii, Utah, BYU, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh and Washington State, among others. Harris is rated by 247Sports.com as the seventh-best prospect from Nevada in 2024.

He's Arizona's second wide receiver commit from Las Vegas for '24, along with former Washington Huskies commit and Liberty High School star Landon Bell, who committed to Arizona on Tuesday. The Wildcats also have a commitment from three-star Gilbert receiver Brandon Phelps.