Three-star linebacker Luke Ferrelli, who was one of Arizona's first commits for 2024, decommitted from the Wildcats and flipped to Stanford, he announced on Tuesday.

Ferrelli, a 6-3, 215-pound Carlsbad, California native, committed to the UA over UNLV, Utah State, Nevada, San Jose State, Cornell and Dartmouth, among others, in April. He was the fifth commitment of Arizona's '24 class.

In two seasons at Carlsbad High School, Ferrelli recorded 76 tackles, 13.5 stops for loss, eight quarterback pressures, five pass breakups and three sacks.

Ferrelli landed an offer from Texas A&M earlier in the month, before getting an offer from Stanford on Monday.