Arizona landed its fourth defensive player for the 2020 recruiting class after three-star Louisiana linebacker Jabar Triplett committed to the Wildcats Sunday afternoon. Triplett announced his decision via Twitter and selected the UA over Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Louisiana Tech and South Alabama among other schools.
BEARDOWN!!🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yxWPRcNw2q— JabarTriplett. (@showtime9_) October 13, 2019
The 6-foot, 215-pound Triplett originates from Baton Rouge, Louisiana and is rated as the No. 103 outside linebacker in 247Sports.com's rankings for the 2020 recruiting class. Triplett is currently in his senior year at Southern Lab High School. Triplett visited the UA in September when the Wildcats took down Texas Tech
“It was a good visit. I like the coaching staff, the players and my hosts. The city is amazing and they treat me nice up there," Triplett told the Star last week. "They took me to a lot of food places and fed me a lot. I had time to talk to Coach (John) Rushing and Coach (Kevin) Sumlin one-on-one. We were going over how I stand with them, the depth chart, players they have leaving and coming in, so that was important.”
What can Arizona expect from Triplett when he arrives to Tucson?
“I’ll bring a great player and somebody willing to fight for it all and leave everything on the line," said Triplett. "My style as a linebacker is free. I play sideline-to-sideline and make plays.”
Triplett is the 11th commit for Arizona's 2020 class and is the first Louisiana Wildcat since 2016. Other defensive players in the UA's recruiting class are defensive end Dion Wilson and cornerbacks Khary Crump and Alphonse Oywak.
Here are highlights of Triplett courtesy of his Hudl account: