Arizona landed its third commitment of the 2020 recruiting class when offensive lineman Josh Baker committed to the Wildcats on his Twitter page Friday morning. The three-star Baker committed to the UA over Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas State, Ball State, Navy and Eastern Michigan among other schools.
#BEARDOWN🐻🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/Y9Jy91n7sf— Josh Baker (@jbake_75) June 7, 2019
The 6-foot-3, 280-pound Baker from Eureka, Missouri is rated as the 21st-best center in the nation for 2020, per 247 Sports.
He joins cornerback Khary Crump and Gilbert, Arizona quarterback Will Plummer as the current commits for Arizona's 2020 recruiting class.
Here are highlights of Baker, courtesy of his Hudl page: