Arizona found its third offensive line commit for the 2024 recruiting class, when three-star Northern California offensive tackle Justin Hylkema committed to the Wildcats on Thursday.

The Santa Clara, California native and Adrian Wilcox High School star chose the UA over Washington State, UNLV, Nevada, Colgate and Utah State. The 6-8, 315-pound Hylkema also generated interest from Oregon, Washington, San Diego State and Oregon State, among others.

Hylkema joins Glendale Apollo offensive tackle Matthew Lado and guard Michael Watkins as offensive linemen to commit to the Wildcats this week. After hosting a plethora of recruits for official visits this past weekend, Arizona has picked up eight commits for '24.