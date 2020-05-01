You are the owner of this article.
Three-star Phoenix-area OT Isaia Glass includes Arizona in top list of schools

(Twitter / @IsaiaGlass)

Arizona is among six other programs to land three-star Queen Creek High School offensive tackle Isaia Glass for its 2021 recruiting class. Glass released his final list of seven schools on Twitter Friday evening, which also included Oregon State, Washington State, Utah, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Iowa State. 

The 6-foot-5-inch, 245-pound Glass is rated as the 99th-best offensive tackle nationally and the 14th-best recruit in Arizona, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He was offered by UA in February. 

The Wildcats are currently one of two Power Five programs to not have a commit for their 2021 recruiting class. The other is Washington State. 

Here are Glass' highlights from his junior season at Queen Creek High School: 

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

