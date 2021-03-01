 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three-star RB Jonah Coleman commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2022

Three-star RB Jonah Coleman commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2022

Stockton, Calif. running back Jonah Coleman verbally committed to the Arizona Wildcats' 2022 football recruiting class on Monday. 

 (Twitter / Jonah Coleman)

Arizona added a third member to its 2022 football recruiting class on Monday, when three-star running back Jonah Coleman committed to the Wildcats on Instagram live

The 5-foot-9-inch, 205-pound Coleman, a Stockton, Calif. native, selected the UA over Oregon State, San Jose State, San Diego State, Colorado State and Tennessee. 

In his sophomore season at Lincoln, Coleman rushed for 1,587 yards — 11.1 yards per carry — and 30 touchdowns. In his first two varsity seasons, Coleman amassed 2,132 yards and 39 touchdowns. 

Coleman, who is rated by 247 Sports as the second-best all-purpose running back nationally for '22, joins Long Beach, Calif. cornerback Tacario Davis and Chandler offensive lineman Grayson Stovall as commits in the UA's upcoming recruiting class. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News