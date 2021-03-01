Three-star RB Jonah Coleman commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2022

Arizona added a third member to its 2022 football recruiting class on Monday, when three-star running back Jonah Coleman committed to the Wildcats on Instagram live.

The 5-foot-9-inch, 205-pound Coleman, a Stockton, Calif. native, selected the UA over Oregon State, San Jose State, San Diego State, Colorado State and Tennessee.

In his sophomore season at Lincoln, Coleman rushed for 1,587 yards — 11.1 yards per carry — and 30 touchdowns. In his first two varsity seasons, Coleman amassed 2,132 yards and 39 touchdowns.

Coleman, who is rated by 247 Sports as the second-best all-purpose running back nationally for '22, joins Long Beach, Calif. cornerback Tacario Davis and Chandler offensive lineman Grayson Stovall as commits in the UA's upcoming recruiting class.

