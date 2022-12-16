 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Three-star receiver Malachi Riley commits to Arizona Wildcats

Three-star 2023 Corona, California wide receiver Malachi Riley committed to the Arizona Wildcats on Friday. 

 (Malachi Riley / Arizona Athletics)

As expected, the days leading up to the start of the early signing period has a ton of movement, and that includes the Arizona Wildcats. 

The UA picked up a commitment from three-star wide receiver Malachi Riley, a 6-foot-2-inch, 178-pounder from Corona, California who pledged to the Wildcats on Friday over Baylor, USC, Oregon, UCLA, BYU, Auburn, Utah and Texas A&M, among others. 

Riley was the second commitment for Arizona on Friday, along with three-star NorCal cornerback Emmanuel Karnley, albeit three-star Los Angeles-area cornerback Sean Brown flipped from the UA to Michigan State in the hours leading up to the latest additions. 

Riley, who is also the second Corona High School standout to join the Wildcats in 2023 (defensive lineman Lucas Conti is the other), is the second receiver commitment for Arizona's current recruiting class, joining Mission Viejo, California star Jackson Holman. In 20 games at Centennial, Riley caught 39 passes for 678 yards and 14 touchdowns.

People are also reading…

Riley — and Holman — could earn spots on Arizona's depth chart this upcoming season, with the departures of Pac-12 leading receiver Dorian Singer, promising returner and inside receiver Anthony Simpson and Tucson native Jamarye Joiner. Arizona returns stars Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa "T-Mac" McMillan, and freshmen Kevin Green Jr. and AJ Jones. 

Arizona currently has 20 players committed to its 2023 recruiting class, which rated as the seventh-best class in the Pac-12, according to 247Sports.com's rankings. 

The early signing period begins on Wednesday. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News