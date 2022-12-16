Three-star receiver Malachi Riley commits to Arizona Wildcats

As expected, the days leading up to the start of the early signing period has a ton of movement, and that includes the Arizona Wildcats.

The UA picked up a commitment from three-star wide receiver Malachi Riley, a 6-foot-2-inch, 178-pounder from Corona, California who pledged to the Wildcats on Friday over Baylor, USC, Oregon, UCLA, BYU, Auburn, Utah and Texas A&M, among others.

Riley was the second commitment for Arizona on Friday, along with three-star NorCal cornerback Emmanuel Karnley, albeit three-star Los Angeles-area cornerback Sean Brown flipped from the UA to Michigan State in the hours leading up to the latest additions.

Riley, who is also the second Corona High School standout to join the Wildcats in 2023 (defensive lineman Lucas Conti is the other), is the second receiver commitment for Arizona's current recruiting class, joining Mission Viejo, California star Jackson Holman. In 20 games at Centennial, Riley caught 39 passes for 678 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Riley — and Holman — could earn spots on Arizona's depth chart this upcoming season, with the departures of Pac-12 leading receiver Dorian Singer, promising returner and inside receiver Anthony Simpson and Tucson native Jamarye Joiner. Arizona returns stars Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa "T-Mac" McMillan, and freshmen Kevin Green Jr. and AJ Jones.

Arizona currently has 20 players committed to its 2023 recruiting class, which rated as the seventh-best class in the Pac-12, according to 247Sports.com's rankings.