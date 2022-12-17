Three-star receiver Trech Kekahuna commits to Arizona Wildcats

Arizona has landed two wide receivers in as many days, after three-star 2023 wide receiver Trech Kekahuna committed to the Wildcats on Saturday.

Kekahuna announced his decision during the Geico State Champions Bowl Series, a showcase between Nevada state champion Bishop Gorman and Florida state champion Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Las Vegas.

Kekahuna is the third receiver commit in Arizona's '23 class, joining three-star Southern California commits Jackson Holman and Malachi Riley, who committed on Friday.

Kekahuna, a former Wisconsin commit, chose the Wildcats over the Badgers, Utah, Oregon, Texas A&M and Washington State, among others. The 5-foot-11-inch, 180-pound wide receiver is a standout at nationally renowned Las Vegas powerhouse Bishop Gorman.

In 14 games, Kekahuna caught 57 passes for 1,240 yards and 22 touchdowns; he averaged 21.8 yards per reception this season.

Kekahuna transferred to Bishop Gorman from St. Louis High School in Honolulu, the same program that produced Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura, offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea and future Wildcat Julian Savaiinaea, Jonah's younger brother and a current '23 defensive line commit.

“It’s home away from home, really,” Kekahuna told 247Sports' Greg Biggins. “It’s a family oriented program and that’s something that’s really important to my mom. She wants it to be a home away from home when I go to college and the Arizona program just has a great vibe. I know a lot of the commits and there are several players on the team that are from Hawaii, so it was the best fit for me. It’s ohana, like we like to say back home.”

Kekahuna, Riley and Holman will join a receiver corps of Jacob Cowing, Tetairoa "T-Mac" McMillan, Kevin Green Jr. and AJ Jones.