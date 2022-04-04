Three-star safety Justin Johnson commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2023

Three-star Inglewood, California safety Justin Johnson tweeted on Thursday that he was visiting both Arizona and Arizona State for the weekend.

Winner: Wildcats.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 185-pound Inglewood High School star committed to the UA Monday afternoon, becoming the third commit for the Wildcats' 2023 recruiting class. Johnson selected Arizona over Michigan State, Florida State, Grambling State and Colorado State. He's rated by 247Sports as the 68th-best safety in the 2023 recruiting class.

Johnson told 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, “I think everything is on the come up over there and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

“I see a lot of potential in the Arizona program,” Johnson told 247. “They had a great class in ’22, tops in the Pac-12 and I like the direction the program is going."

Johnson is the second defensive back in Arizona's 2023 recruiting class, along with Texas safety Canyon Moses. Four-star Colorado quarterback Brayden Dorman is the other commit for Arizona's '23 class.

Arizona will hold its spring game this Saturday at noon at Arizona Stadium.

