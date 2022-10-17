Three-star safety Justin Johnson decommits from Arizona Wildcats' 2023 recruiting class

Arizona has lost its first commit of the 2023 recruiting class, after three-star Los Angeles-area safety Justin Johnson announced on Monday that's re-opening his recruitment.
The 6-foot-2-inch, 185-pound Inglewood, California product was one of the Wildcats' first commits of the UA's defensive-heavy '23 class.
Arizona now has 18 commits, including defensive back commits from Covina, California safety Solomon Davis, Plano, Texas cornerback Carter Stoutmire, Midland, Texas safety Canyon Moses, Katy, Texas safety Arian Parish, Hawaii safety Gavin Hunter, Chandler Hamilton safety Genesis Smith and Simi Valley, cornerback Sean Brown.
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports