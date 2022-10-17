 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three-star safety Justin Johnson decommits from Arizona Wildcats' 2023 recruiting class

UA Arizona Wildcats football recruiting logo 2021

Arizona has lost its first commit of the 2023 recruiting class, after three-star Los Angeles-area safety Justin Johnson announced on Monday that's re-opening his recruitment. 

The 6-foot-2-inch, 185-pound Inglewood, California product was one of the Wildcats' first commits of the UA's defensive-heavy '23 class. 

Arizona now has 18 commits, including defensive back commits from Covina, California safety Solomon Davis, Plano, Texas cornerback Carter Stoutmire, Midland, Texas safety Canyon Moses, Katy, Texas safety Arian Parish, Hawaii safety Gavin Hunter, Chandler Hamilton safety Genesis Smith and Simi Valley, cornerback Sean Brown. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

