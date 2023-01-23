Three-star safety Kingston Lopa becomes Arizona's first defensive commit for 2024

The Arizona Wildcats landed their first defensive commit for the 2024 recruiting class on Monday afternoon, when three-star Sacramento safety-linebacker hybrid Kingston Lopa pledged to the UA.

Lopa, a 6-foot-4-inch, 185-pound Grant Union High School product, selected Arizona over USC, Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma, Colorado, Washington and Arizona State, among others.

Lopa's commitment happened just after he recently visited the UA campus, which hosted several athletic events, including the Arizona-UCLA basketball showdown at McKale Center Saturday afternoon.

During his junior season at Grant, Lopa, a two-way starter, logged 29 total tackles and one interception; he also had 47 catches for 973 yards and 17 touchdowns as a wide receiver. Lopa finished the 2022 season with 1,169 all-purpose yards.