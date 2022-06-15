Three-star SoCal DB Solomon Davis commits to Arizona Wildcats

The commits continue to roll in this month for Arizona's 2023 recruiting class.

Three-star 2023 defensive back Solomon Davis, who recently visited the UA this past weekend, committed to the Wildcats Wednesday morning, he announced on Twitter. The Covina, California native selected Arizona over Cal, Colorado, Oregon, Ole Miss and San Diego State, among others.

The 6-foot, 183-pound Davis is listed as an athlete, but has been primarily recruited by UA cornerbacks coach DeWayne Walker. The Charter Oak High School star is rated by 247Sports.com as the 51st-best prospect in California for the '23 cycle.

Arizona currently has five defensive backs for its upcoming recruiting class with the addition of Davis. He joins Texas products Carter Stoutmire (Plano), Canyon Moses (Midland) and Arian Parish (Katy), along with fellow Los Angeles-area safety Justin Johnson, as defensive backs the Wildcats' second official class under the new coaching staff.

The Wildcats now have 12 commits total for the 2023 class — eight in June.

