 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Three-star SoCal DB Solomon Davis commits to Arizona Wildcats

Three-star Covina, California defensive back Solomon Davis committed to the Arizona Wildcats on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. 

 (Solomon Davis Twitter / Arizona Athletics)

The commits continue to roll in this month for Arizona's 2023 recruiting class. 

Three-star 2023 defensive back Solomon Davis, who recently visited the UA this past weekend, committed to the Wildcats Wednesday morning, he announced on Twitter. The Covina, California native selected Arizona over Cal, Colorado, Oregon, Ole Miss and San Diego State, among others. 

The 6-foot, 183-pound Davis is listed as an athlete, but has been primarily recruited by UA cornerbacks coach DeWayne Walker. The Charter Oak High School star is rated by 247Sports.com as the 51st-best prospect in California for the '23 cycle. 

People are also reading…

Arizona currently has five defensive backs for its upcoming recruiting class with the addition of Davis. He joins Texas products Carter Stoutmire (Plano), Canyon Moses (Midland) and Arian Parish (Katy), along with fellow Los Angeles-area safety Justin Johnson, as defensive backs the Wildcats' second official class under the new coaching staff. 

The Wildcats now have 12 commits total for the 2023 class — eight in June. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams receives wild-card entry for Wimbledon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News