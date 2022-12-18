 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three-star Texas cornerback Carter Stoutmire decommits from Arizona Wildcats

Carter Stoutmire, a three-star cornerback from Plano, Texas, decommitted from the Arizona Wildcats on Sunday. 

The 5-foot-11-inch, 170-pound Stoutmire announced the decision to re-open his recruitment on Twitter. 

Stoutmire is the third defensive back to decommit from Arizona's 2023 recruiting class, along with Los Angeles-area products Justin Johnson and Solomon Davis. 

The Colorado Buffaloes are favored to land Stoutmire, who is the son of Omar Stoutmire, a former NFL defensive back who was teammates with CU head coach Deion Sanders with the Dallas Cowboys. After the younger Stoutmire's announcement on Sunday, 247Sports.com projected him to commit to the Buffs. 

Arizona currently has 20 commits for '23, with the early signing period beginning on Wednesday. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

