Three-star Texas cornerback Carter Stoutmire decommits from Arizona Wildcats

Carter Stoutmire, a three-star cornerback from Plano, Texas, decommitted from the Arizona Wildcats on Sunday.

The 5-foot-11-inch, 170-pound Stoutmire announced the decision to re-open his recruitment on Twitter.

Please respect my decsion pic.twitter.com/JlIis9o8cV — Carter Stoutmire (@CarterStoutmire) December 18, 2022

Stoutmire is the third defensive back to decommit from Arizona's 2023 recruiting class, along with Los Angeles-area products Justin Johnson and Solomon Davis.

The Colorado Buffaloes are favored to land Stoutmire, who is the son of Omar Stoutmire, a former NFL defensive back who was teammates with CU head coach Deion Sanders with the Dallas Cowboys. After the younger Stoutmire's announcement on Sunday, 247Sports.com projected him to commit to the Buffs.