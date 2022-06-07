Three-star Texas DB Carter Stoutmire commits to Arizona Wildcats

Three-star Texas defensive back Carter Stoutmire committed to the Arizona Wildcats' 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday.

The 5-foot-11-inch, 170-pound Plano, Texas native selected the UA over Mississippi State, Penn State, Colorado, Kansas and SMU, among others.

Stoutmire is rated by 247Sports.com as the 57th-best cornerback nationally and the 96th-best recruit from Texas for 2023.

Stoutmire is the seventh commit for Arizona's 23 class — third defensive back, joining Los Angeles-area safety Justin Johnson and three-star Texas safety Canyon Moses. Earlier this week, Arizona landed commitments from New Mexico defensive lineman Tylen Gonzalez and Southern California defensive lineman Lucas Conti.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.