Three-star Texas DB Carter Stoutmire commits to Arizona Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats football
Josh Galemore, Arizona Daily Star 2019

Three-star Texas defensive back Carter Stoutmire committed to the Arizona Wildcats' 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday. 

The 5-foot-11-inch, 170-pound Plano, Texas native selected the UA over Mississippi State, Penn State, Colorado, Kansas and SMU, among others. 

Stoutmire is rated by 247Sports.com as the 57th-best cornerback nationally and the 96th-best recruit from Texas for 2023. 

Stoutmire is the seventh commit for Arizona's 23 class — third defensive back, joining Los Angeles-area safety Justin Johnson and three-star Texas safety Canyon Moses. Earlier this week, Arizona landed commitments from New Mexico defensive lineman Tylen Gonzalez and Southern California defensive lineman Lucas Conti. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

