Three-star Texas OLB Jordan Eubanks includes Arizona Wildcats in final list of schools

Three-star outside linebacker Jordan Eubanks narrowed his recruitment down to six schools and the Arizona Wildcats cracked the list. Eubanks, the Dallas-area linebacker, also listed Florida State, Colorado, Michigan State, Pittsburgh and Arkansas as finalists on Twitter Tuesday morning. 

The 6-foot-2-inch, 205-pound is listed as the 85th-best outside linebacker nationally and the 21st-best recruit in Texas for 2021, per 247Sports. 

A soon-to-be senior at Guyer High School in Denton, Texas, Eubanks recorded 63 tackles and two interceptions as a linebacker-safety hybrid in 2019, leading the Wildcats to a 14-2 record and a spot in the state championship at AT&T Stadium. 

Here are highlights from Eubanks' junior season at Guyer, courtesy of his Hudl account:

